Main Street Gourmet Invests in Meurer Brothers Bakery

AKRON, Ohio–Main Street Gourmet is pleased to announce that it has completed an acquisition and partnership with Meurer Brothers Bakery. Main Street Gourmet, which owns and operates Main Street Gourmet (Akron, OH) and Biscotti Brothers (Greensburg, PA), is a family of premium wholesale bakeries serving in-store bakery (ISB), restaurant, club, and convenience customers. Meurer Brothers Bakery is a Wisconsin-based, third-generation manufacturer of premium pastries (mini danish, traditional danish, French Crème coffee cake, and turtle cookies), primarily for the ISB channel.

Meurer Brothers Bakery was founded in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin by Dave and Mike Meurer in 1993 with family roots in baking back to 1929. The business has experienced consistent growth by bringing their premium danish to ISB customers across the United States. Their artisanal approach sets them apart, including making their fillings and toppings in-house from scratch. “We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Main Street’s family of bakeries as we look to continue our momentum working with premier customers across the country,” said Dave Meurer, Co-Founder of Meurer Brothers Bakery.

“Our aim is to be our customers’ trusted partner across differentiated and premium bakery categories, and adding Meurer Brothers’ complementary products and capabilities is a significant step forward on that journey. Just as important, Meurer Brothers’ collaborative and quality-first culture is a perfect fit for our organization,” said David Veenstra, Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Gourmet.

Richard Boos, Chairman of Main Street Gourmet and Partner at Shore Capital (“Shore”), commented, “Shore is thrilled to add Meurer Brothers Bakery to our Main Street Gourmet bakery platform. We look forward to partnering with Meurer Brothers’ management to continue growing these phenomenal businesses and providing unmatched quality, service, and customization to customers with unique bakery needs.”

To learn more about Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, and Meurer Brothers Bakery, visit www.mainstreetgourmet.com, www.biscottibrothers.com, and www.meurerbrothersbakery.com

About Main Street Gourmet

Main Street Gourmet is a custom wholesale bakery providing frozen baked goods, including muffins, cookies, granola, brownies and bars, icings, and other sweet goods to retail ISB, restaurant, and convenience customers across the United States. MSG operates out of an SQF certified 68,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 160 employees in Akron, OH. Shore Capital Partners partnered with Main Street Gourmet in September of 2019. For more information about Main Street Gourmet, please visit www.mainstreetgourmet.com.

About Biscotti Brothers

Biscotti Brothers was founded in 2003 and joined the Main Street Gourmet family in 2020. Biscotti Brothers is a wholesale bakery that produces specialty cookies, with an emphasis on biscotti and pizzelle, and is sold to retail in-store bakery (“ISB”) customers and other retailers across the United States. Biscotti Brothers operates out of an SQF certified 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 60 employees in Greensburg, PA. For more information about Biscotti Brothers, please visit www.biscottibrothers.com.

About Meurer Brothers Bakery

Founded in 1993, Meurer Brothers Bakery is a wholesale bakery that produces mini danish, traditional danish, French crème coffee cake, and turtle cookies, selling primarily to the ISB channel. Meurer Brothers Bakery operates out of an SQF certified 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 50 employees in Fond du Lac, WI. For more information about Meurer Brothers Bakery, please visit www.meurerbrothersbakery.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.