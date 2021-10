People who live on the east coast of the country have a lot in common. But look a little closer and you’ll see the people who make up Atlantic Canada are as varied and diverse as a Thanksgiving potluck.

The proof of that is in the puddling. Or to be more accurate, it’s in the bread.

Here’s just a sample of some of the delicious breads that make up Atlantic Canada — and the people who bake them.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News