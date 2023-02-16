Mardi Gras Time is Here…Bonus Holiday Opportunity Alert

Of course, Valentine’s Day is February 14 this year as it is every year. But there’s a hidden holiday that’s an excellent opportunity for extra traffic and bonus sales. That’s right … it’s MARDI GRAS time! Woohoo! King Cakes and Beignets are the traditional pastry favorites of Mardi Gras, and you can recreate all the color, flavor, and excitement in your shop for bonus sales and profits!

INTRODUCING THE MAJESTIC MARDI GRAS KING CAKE

The King Cake tradition began in 1870 in New Orleans and starts a time of celebration that begins the 6th day of January and continues until Ash Wednesday. The King Cake symbolizes a unity of faiths that crosses many beliefs. The rich colors are identified with: Purple for Justice, Green for Faith, and Gold for Power. A small plastic toy baby is baked into the cake, and tradition holds that whoever finds the baby will receive good luck. That person is also responsible for bringing a King Cake to next year’s Mardi Gras party!

INTRODUCING THE BEIGNET

Another New Orleans-style taste treat – The Beignet! Sweet, square, and without holes, these French-style donuts are a delicious tradition of Mardi Gras. Beignets are fried to a golden color and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Yummm! Serve your beignets warm and that creates a great upsell suggestive selling opportunity for your salesclerks. It all adds up to great extra sales and profits for you!

