Marson Foods Opening New $35M Baking Facility in Hazelwood

Joe Millitzer, Fox2Now Bakery May 2, 2024

ST. LOUIS — Marson Foods will cut the ribbon on its new state-of-the-art baking facility in Hazelwood, marking a significant expansion in its production capabilities. The $35 million factory is now operational and features advanced technology and automated production lines.

The facility is a key part of the Hazelwood Tradeport, a development expected to bring many job opportunities to the local community, offering above-average salaries. This expansion by Marson Foods is set to significantly boost the company’s production capacity, with plans to double its waffle production to 2 million per week by the end of 2024.

