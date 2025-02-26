Martin Braun-Gruppe Strengthens its Frozen Bakery Division with the Acquisition of Hoff’s Bakery

Hannover – Martin Braun-Gruppe, which consolidates the food activities of Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Hoff’s Bakery, based near Boston, Massachusetts. With this acquisition, one of Europe’s leading providers of bakery ingredients and premium frozen baked goods, expands its Frozen Bakery Division and takes its first step into the U.S. food market.

Founded in 1983, Hoff’s Bakery has built a strong reputation for high-quality cakes, desserts as well as its signature dome-shaped cakes, which are distributed fully finished and frozen to retail customers and food service providers across the US.

“We deeply value the exceptional product quality, customer orientation, and passionate work that the Hoff’s Bakery team has demonstrated over the past decades. It is our priority to build on this tradition and continue evolving. This acquisition marks an important first step into the U.S. market. Our strategy is to grow further in North America both organically and through acquisitions in the coming years,” says Dr. Detlev Krüger, Chairman and CEO of Martin Braun-Gruppe and member of the Executive Committee of Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG.

“Hoff’s Bakery is the perfect addition to our existing product portfolio and strengthens our positioning as a ‘specialist for specialties’ across all premium bake-off market segments,” adds Christian Tomasch, COO of the Frozen Bakery Division.

Nicole Paparian, daughter of founder Vincent Frattura, will continue to lead Hoff’s Bakery as CEO, guiding the company into its next growth phase. “We are very excited to join forces with Martin Braun-Gruppe,” says Paparian. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our philosophy. Together, we can continue Hoff’s Bakery’s success story.”

About Martin Braun-Gruppe:

Martin Braun-Gruppe develops, produces, and distributes a comprehensive range of convenience products for the baking, confectionery, and gastronomy industries. It supplies its products worldwide to wholesalers, retailers, bakeries, pastry shops, food service providers, and industrial businesses. The group employs more than 2,500 people across 22 locations and offers its diverse product portfolio in more than 70 countries through all relevant sales channels.

About Hoff’s Bakery:

Hoff’s Bakery is a family-owned business based in Malden, Massachusetts, that has been producing high-quality desserts and innovative products since 1983. Their portfolio includes cakes, tarts, individual desserts, and the popular “Mini Bombs,” which are distributed to supermarkets, food service providers, and private customers. Hoff’s Bakery currently employs around 150 people.