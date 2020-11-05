Martin’s Potato Rolls Announces “A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway”

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, announced today its holiday campaign: “A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway.”



Martin’s® wants to ensure the holidays are “Very Merry” this season, by offering one grand prize giveaway for each of these upcoming holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to pay forward five additional Martin’s prize packs to family members or friends.

The prize schedule, inspired by each holiday, is as follows:

Thanksgiving: an electric turkey fryer, a carving set, a bakeware set, and a Martin’s kitchen utensil set.

Christmas: a stand mixer, coffee maker, a portable speaker, and a Martin’s kitchen utensil set.

New Year’s: a blending system, a 40” flat screen 4K television, and a Martin’s kitchen utensil set.

Martin’s Prize Packs: One pack of Martin’s Dinner Potato Rolls and Martin’s Party Potato Rolls, a Christmas ornament, snowflake mug, snow hat, and socks.

“This year, we want to ensure the holidays are extra special, safely spending time with loved ones and gathering around the table for cherished holiday meals. We hope these giveaway items help to make these seasonal dinners even more special and that gifting items to friends and family helps to share some additional holiday cheer,” says Dennis Wenrick, vice president of sales and marketing at Martin’s.

Giveaway details and the entry form can be found at https://www.VeryMerryMartins.com, along with countless recipes and resources to assist with holiday party hosting and meal preparation.

The giveaway is open to all legal residents of the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules. Full prize details, conditions, and rules are available at: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/ .

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin’s company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.



To learn more, and to enter the giveaway, visit: https://www.VeryMerryMartins.com.