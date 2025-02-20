Martin’s Potato Rolls Teams Up with Hyak Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is proud to announce its partnership with Hyak Motorsports for the upcoming Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2025. The iconic brand will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. This partnership with Hyak Motorsports marks a thrilling new chapter for the brand, combining its passion for quality products with the high-energy excitement of NASCAR racing.

Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, a family-owned and operated consumer goods company based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, is known for baking the #1 Potato Roll in the USA. In 2022, Martin’s introduced its Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls, which will be featured on the No. 47 Chevrolet this weekend. The bold and vibrant Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls yellow paint scheme will also feature Martin’s slogan, “It’s all about the bun®,” which is a testament to Martin’s dedication and the unique qualities that set their rolls apart.

“At Martin’s, we’re always looking to bring people together with the best—whether it is burgers, sliders, or snacks, customers tell us ‘It’s all about the bun!’ For those who like a sweeter taste, we now offer a Sweet Dinner Potato Roll as well,” said Joe Martin, Executive Vice President of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. “We believe the partnership with Hyak Motorsports and Ricky Stenhouse Jr is a perfect way to connect with the NASCAR community. Our products are enjoyed by race fans and families all over the country. We’re excited to see the No. 47 Chevy on the track and are hopeful for a thrilling race with Ricky behind the wheel.”

Since Atlanta’s reconfiguration prior to the 2022 NASCAR season, Stenhouse Jr has been a strong competitor at the track, as its racing style is now more akin to a superspeedway on a 1.5-mile layout. Stenhouse Jr has led all but one of his 33 laps at Atlanta on the reconfiguration and earned his best finish of sixth last February.

“Anytime you can bring a new sponsor into the sport, it’s exciting,” said Stenhouse, driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports. “Especially Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, which is a family-owned business that has been doing what they love for so long. They have the most delicious potato rolls, and I’m looking forward to giving them a great show at Atlanta.”

Throughout the season, Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls can be found on the B-Post of the No. 47 Chevrolet and on Stenhouse’s firesuit, as well as stocked inside the team’s hauler.

This second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will begin at 3 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 23, with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls:

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin’s company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

About Hyak Motorsports:

Hyak Motorsports is a race-winning NASCAR team co-owned by Gordon Smith, Ernie Cope, Mark Hughes, and Brad Daugherty as of Nov. 18, 2023. The Harrisburg, North Carolina-based organization won the 2023 Daytona 500 with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr and has accumulated two other wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, please visit the newly rebranded team at HyakMotorsports.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.