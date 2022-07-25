Master Your Craft With IBIEducate Sessions

In the last show cycle alone, we’ve seen challenges that usually span decades. We have had to pivot, adapt and overcome a global pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, inflation and commodity shortages. During this time, our customers have also changed. They are more digitally savvy and discerning with their time. Which means quality and experience are critical.

When the planning committee set out to develop our 2022 education, we knew that we had to step up our game. There are so many new challenges – and opportunities – to address in today’s climate. Our underlying mission at IBIE is to support the industry and foster advancement and that’s exactly what you’ll see reflected in our programming. The programming features more than 100 education sessions that address the biggest issues across the professional baking spectrum—it’s the largest offering of its kind in the world.

This year’s conference also features a full day of education sessions on Saturday, September 17 – so you and your team can pack in time to learn before the exhibit hall opens. Here are just a few of the reasons you should dive into IBIE’s education offerings:

