You’ve likely tasted a Willow Bend English muffin at de Fer Coffee and Tea, where the Sewickley bakery’s buttermilk chive variety holds together breakfast sandwiches that draw long lines of customers.

While you’d be hard pressed to find someone who discriminates against a classic Thomas’, the moment you sink your teeth into one of these locally produced gourmet muffins, you’ll know these are no average, store-bought biscuits.

On a busy Tuesday morning in the commercial kitchen at Sewickley’s St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Richard Levkoy stands before a humongous, hot griddle. His cooking surface is laid out with dozens of identical cornmeal-coated spheres of dough that have spent the night rising, developing the tang that makes English muffins the perfect canvas for smearing butter and jam.

