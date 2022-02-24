Mexico’s Bimbo to Increase its 2022 Investment to $1.5B

MEXICO CITY – Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo reported a 66.9% increase in fourth quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by strong sales, lower financing costs and an effective income tax rate.

Grupo Bimbo’s (BIMBOA.MX) earnings jumped to 4.8 billion pesos ($235 million) in the October-December period, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 3.3 billion pesos ($162 million).

Revenue for the company, which operates some 100 brands, climbed 14.9% in the last three months of 2021, driven by a mix of favorable prices.

