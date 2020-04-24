Mi Rancho Tortillas Now Available Online

SAN LEANDRO, Calif — Introducing Mi Rancho’s Joy at Home Variety Pack! Joy at Home allows consumers to skip the trip to the grocery store and conveniently order online. Five of Mi Rancho’s most popular products are included in the variety pack: Organic Corn Tortillas, Organic Corn Taco Sliders, Organic THINcredibles Corn Tortillas, Organic Flour Tortillas (Small), and Organic Flour Tortillas (Large). All products in the variety pack are certified Organic by QAI and are made in California.

The Joy at Home pack comes after many requests for direct-to-consumer delivery. During this pandemic, Mi Rancho is offering its customers the convenience of shopping online for some of their best sellers. A percentage of the Joy at Home proceeds will be donated to Frontline Foods to help fuel the fight against COVID-19. Mi Rancho is proud to be partnering with Frontline Foods and wholeheartedly stands behind their mission to save and support local restaurants who have been negatively impacted by shelter-in-place orders, while also supporting those doing battle on the frontlines.

“Our community has stood by us for more than 80 years, and now, more than ever, is the time to give back. We will gladly pool as many of our resources as we can to do our part during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Manuel Berber, President of Mi Rancho.

To order a Joy at Home Variety Pack, visit https://shop.mirancho.com/.

About Mi Rancho

Mi Rancho® is an innovator in the specialty foods market specializing in tortillas and Mexican food products for over 80 years. Founded as a family-run Mexican bakery and grocery store in Oakland in 1939, Mi Rancho started to expand in the 1950s, providing tortillas to local restaurants. Today the company remains family-owned and operated by the third generation of the Berber family, with plans of succession to the fourth generation currently working within the company. Mi Rancho produces 4.5 million tortillas each day or 1.3 billion tortillas each year, serving various segments including foodservice, retail, industrial, and international. Despite Mi Rancho’s growth, the company is still operated with a passion for excellence and a commitment to producing the best quality tortillas made from local California ingredients.

For more information, visit Mi Rancho on the web at www.mirancho.com.