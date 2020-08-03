Middleby Bakery Promotes Director of Aftermarket for Baker Thermal Solutions

Middleby Bakery is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake Colgan to Director of Aftermarket for Baker Thermal Solutions, effective July 13, 2020. Baker Thermal Solutions, located in Clayton, NC, is a leader for industrial grade bakery equipment. They specialize in the design, manufacture and selling of Proofers, Ovens, Cooling and Pan & Lid Systems.

Part of the Middleby Corporation since 2012, Baker Thermal continues to be a respected name in the baking industry with a proud history of brands such as Baker Perkins, Lanham, Readco, Petersen, APV Baker and Turkington USA.

Blake started his career with Baker Thermal back in 2006 as a machinist. He quickly moved into Sales and then moved on to the Aftermarket team. Blake has spent a decade modernizing bakery equipment all over the world.

“While Blake has looked after the Modernization projects for many years, he will now be responsible for all facets of the Aftermarket team including Parts and Field Service”, says Mike Scouten, VP of Sales for Stewart Systems. “This will unify all of Aftermarket for Baker Thermal under one person, focused solely on the end goal of growing this business segment and ultimately giving our customers the best support available.”