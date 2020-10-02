Mikey’s Introduces NEW Superfood Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Mikey’s , the pioneer in Frozen gluten and dairy free foods, introduces their NEW vegetable-based superfood tortillas which are an innovative, colorful addition to the Mikey’s product line. They are crafted with clean, high-quality ingredients and superfoods like spirulina, turmeric, and hemp protein, redefining the classic flour-based tortilla. The initial launch has three varieties; Mikey’s Sweets & Beets Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with purple sweet potato and beets, Mikey’s Golden Turmeric Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with turmeric and hemp protein, and Mikey’s Super Greens Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with spinach, broccoli, and spirulina.

Mikey’s Super Greens Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas

Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas are all vegan, gluten free, grain free, dairy free, soy free, and non-GMO Project Verified. These exciting tortillas are perfect for today’s consumer looking to incorporate more vegetables, antioxidants, and immunity-boosting ingredients into their diet while still enjoying their favorite foods. The Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas are amazing as a base for recipes, for wraps and or whatever your creativity allows. Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas are an expansion to their already existing line of gluten, grain, and dairy free products made from nutritious, high quality ingredients.

Mikey’s was founded in 2014 when Michael Tierney, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and prior chef in several world-renowned restaurants, noticed a growing number of companies using the claim “gluten-free” as a way to convince consumers their products were better for them, when, in reality, they were loaded with artificial ingredients, fillers, and preservatives. When he couldn’t find any clean-ingredient options, he decided to make his own. His first product was the Original English muffin made out of just eight ingredients found in his home pantry. Be began selling them locally at Long Island delis and markets while continuing to expand his line into pizza crust, tortillas, and sliced bread. Within a year he had taken the brand national at Whole Foods and Walmart.

“The initial idea was to provide gluten-free consumers products that do not require any compromise made with a few simple, high-quality ingredients that deliver dense nutrition and great taste.,” Says Michael Tierney, Founder of Mikey’s. “Mikey’s ingredients are an important part of who we are and what they stand for. We strongly believe that superior taste comes from high quality ingredients and that no one, regardless of allergies or dietary restrictions, should ever be forced to compromise on nutrition or taste.”

Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas are sold in packs of 8 at an SRP of $4.99 and can be found exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market or on their site at Eatmikeys.com. In addition to tortillas, Mikey’s offers a complete product line of delicious allergen friendly frozen foods crafted with high-quality, recognizable ingredients free from gluten, grains, dairy, and soy. The complete product line includes English muffins, tortillas, pizza pockets, pizza crust and more available at leading retailers – 7,000 natural, club, and grocery stores across the U.S.

To learn more about Mikey’s, please visit eatmikeys.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Mikey’s), Twitter (@EatMikeys), or Facebook (@EatMikeys).

For recipes, more information and to locate a store near you got to www.eatmikeys.com