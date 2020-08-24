Minneapolis Baking Powerhouses Join Forces

There is a huge partnership evolving in the Twin Cities bread and baking world that could have significant impact on the future of bread.

Greg Hoyt announced this morning that Rustica Bakery would now be collaborating with The Bread Lab, the innovative John Kraus and Elizabeth Rose project on the historic Schmidt Brewery campus, which acts as a production facility and an instruction bakery for rising bakers. Kraus and Rose also own Rose Street and Patisserie 46.

Hoyt recently opened Rustica’s long-awaited Southdale location and brought back founding baker, Steve Horton who had gone off to found Bakers Field Flour & Bread. Hoyt and Horton have moved all production from their original facility to the St. Paul Bread Lab.

