Minneapolis’ Wuollet Bakery in Expansion Mode Under New Owners



The Beacon Bluff Business Center off Phalen Boulevard will soon have a new occupant, one familiar to connoisseurs of Grand Avenue pastries.

Wuollet Bakery is acquiring three acres within the former 3M campus to construct a 50,000-square-foot commercial baking, manufacturing and wholesale production facility, with the goal of expanding the brand across the Twin Cities and beyond.

The land conveyance won’t net the St. Paul Port Authority much money — the sale is $1 — but it comes with workforce agreements that require local hiring at living wages. The board of the Port Authority will meet Tuesday to approve the transaction.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pioneer Press