Modified Atmosphere Packaging: Benefits in the Bakery Industry

Freshness is a crucial element in the food industry, especially in the bakery industry. The quality of bread and other baked goods is directly affected by time and storage conditions. This is where modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) comes into play. This innovative technique has changed the way food is preserved. It not only guarantees freshness for longer, but also preserves quality.

What is Modified Atmosphere Packaging?

Unlike high-pressure processing, which uses high pressures to kill microorganisms in food, modified atmosphere packaging involves altering the gas composition inside the package. This process replaces normal air with a gas mixture. These can include carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen (HotForm, 2024).

As the oxygen concentration decreases and the carbon dioxide concentration increases, the growth of microorganisms is inhibited. Oxidation is also reduced. This is critical in the context of food science, as product quality and safety are highly dependent on the handling of the storage environment.

