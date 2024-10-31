Modified Atmosphere Packaging: Benefits in the Bakery Industry

Disjobel USA Bakery October 31, 2024

Freshness is a crucial element in the food industry, especially in the bakery industry. The quality of bread and other baked goods is directly affected by time and storage conditions. This is where modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) comes into play. This innovative technique has changed the way food is preserved. It not only guarantees freshness for longer, but also preserves quality.

What is Modified Atmosphere Packaging?

Unlike high-pressure processing, which uses high pressures to kill microorganisms in food, modified atmosphere packaging involves altering the gas composition inside the package. This process replaces normal air with a gas mixture. These can include carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen (HotForm, 2024).

As the oxygen concentration decreases and the carbon dioxide concentration increases, the growth of microorganisms is inhibited. Oxidation is also reduced. This is critical in the context of food science, as product quality and safety are highly dependent on the handling of the storage environment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Disjobel USA

Related Articles

Produce

StePac Launches Lean and Fully Recyclable Top Seal Solution

StePac Produce September 22, 2021

Fresh produce packaging innovators, StePac Ltd. has expanded its range of top seals with new solutions to boost the retail fresh produce packaging sector. Its newly upgraded portfolio includes lean and fully recyclable easy peel film structures designed to be sealed onto trays or containers housing produce items such as summer fruits, freshly cut fruits and vegetables and more for on-the-go convenience.

Deli

New Seasons Market Updates Private Label Fresh Pasta Packaging Reducing Plastic Use by 91%

New Seasons Market Deli April 4, 2022

Neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market today announced it will transition its private label Partner Brand Fresh Pasta packaging from plastic clamshells to a more environmentally preferable alternative, PaperSeal® MAP trays. The PaperSeal modified atmosphere packaging trays are produced by Graphic Packaging International (GPI), the world’s leading manufacturer of paper-based packaging, and New Seasons Market will be the first domestic retailer to use this innovation.

Produce

StePac’s Automated Packaging Formats Reign on the Chile- China Route

StePac Produce February 22, 2022

StePac Ltd.’s lean, automated Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) solutions gained rave reviews among Chilean cherry packers and exporters especially during the recent China cherry export season ahead of the recent Chinese New Year celebrations. The novel packaging formats have proven instrumental in helping the packers make the transition from manual to faster and more efficient automatized processes to counter the recent labor shortage hurdles.