Mondelēz International Moves to Amazon Web Services to Advance Its Digital and Growth Strategy

CHICAGO — Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) has entered a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance digital innovation across the company. Mondelēz has designated AWS as its strategic cloud provider and has already migrated hundreds of workloads. Leveraging AWS’s industry leading cloud infrastructure and services, Mondelēz will achieve greater security, agility, and reliability for its operations including migrating its ERP landscape to SAP RISE powered by AWS.

“A key focus of our growth strategy is our digital transformation,” said Kostas Georgakopoulos, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer at Mondelēz. “AWS is a strategic partner complementing our own internal Cloud Platform Engineering capabilities to lead digital transformation across the Enterprise.”

Key elements of the new partnership include:

Enabling growth: Improves agility and cost efficiency, while advancing sustainability through AWS’s focus on renewable energy and energy efficient data centers.

Improves agility and cost efficiency, while advancing sustainability through AWS’s focus on renewable energy and energy efficient data centers. Accelerating ERP and digital transformation: Migrates on-premises SAP systems to SAP RISE on AWS to deliver improved performance, reliability, resiliency, security, and AI capabilities for Mondelēz business systems and insights.

Migrates on-premises SAP systems to SAP RISE on AWS to deliver improved performance, reliability, resiliency, security, and AI capabilities for Mondelēz business systems and insights. Enabling cutting-edge technology: Underscores Mondelēz’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance its internal platform engineering capabilities. AWS’s suite of cloud services aligns seamlessly with Mondelēz’s focus on automation, security, resiliency, and agility—key pillars in achieving the company’s strategic goals.



“Mondelēz has a clear vision of how the cloud, AI, and systems like SAP RISE can fuel its growth, and it is truly impressive to see the company execute on that vision,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President, AWS North America. “Our team is proud to have worked closely with their organization to implement the architecture, applications, and services that will serve as a foundation for continued innovation across their company.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE’S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.