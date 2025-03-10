Mondelēz International Names Norberto Chaclin Executive Vice President, Chief R&D Officer

CHICAGO — Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Norberto Chaclin as Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer. Reporting directly to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put, Chaclin will be responsible for driving the Company’s enterprise R&D and quality strategy as a key enabler of its ambition to shape the future of snacking.

“Norb is a proven leader with a strong track record of innovation, a deep passion for meeting consumers’ evolving snacking needs and a clear commitment to mentoring the next generation of R&D talent,” Van de Put said. “I’m confident that he will lead our worldwide R&D organization in strengthening its partnership with our commercial businesses, driving consumer centricity and category growth, and accelerating productivity.”

Chaclin most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, R&D, Global Biscuits and Regional R&D partner for North America. Under his leadership, Mondelēz rolled out exciting innovations and renovations across some of its most iconic biscuit and baked snack brands, including Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, LU, Ritz, Club Social, belVita and Clif Bar. Earlier, he led R&D for the Company’s global gum and candy business.

Before joining Mondelēz International, Chaclin spent 18 years with PepsiCo in a series of progressively responsible roles spanning Frito-Lay North America, PepsiCo International, Global Beverages and Joint Ventures – ultimately leading R&D for PepsiCo North America Beverages and the Pepsi/Starbucks joint venture.

“I’m honored to assume leadership for the outstanding Mondelēz R&D team and look forward to advancing our technical capabilities, accelerating our competitive advantage, and most importantly, creating delicious new snacks for our consumers and customers,” Chaclin said.

An amateur chef and native of Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, Chaclin brings to the role a passion for culinary arts and traditions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. He serves on the Board of Torr FoodTech and on the Board of Trustees for IAFNS – Advancing Food and Nutrition Sciences.

