Mondelēz Takes Minority Stake in Healthy Bakery Startup Urban Legend

In a move that highlights the growing shift toward healthier bakery options in the UK, Oreo cookies maker Mondelēz International has made a first minority investment in local startup, Urban Legend, through its venture unit SnackFutures. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021 by Anthony Fletcher, former CEO of Graze snacks (acquired by Unilever) and innovation manager at innocent drinks (acquired by Coca-Cola), Urban Legend is known for using a custom designed and patented air frying technology to reduce sugar, fat and calories by 30-80% compared to traditionally made doughnuts.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes