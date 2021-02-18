Monthly COVID-19 Impact Report from IDDBA

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report. Published monthly, these updates address the COVID-19 situation with interest in Bakery, Dairy, Deli Meat, Deli Cheese, and Deli Prepared.

January saw a recovery of trip frequency to slightly above year ago levels while the basket size remained highly elevated. This resulted in high sales gains over January 2020 levels for total edibles, which is all food and beverage related items including fresh random weight items, at +12.7%. This is up significantly from a subdued December (+8.1%). Nearly four in 10 (39%) shoppers expect the health crisis to last more than 12 more months, with an additional 32% expecting it to last another seven to 12 months.

To learn more, you can access the full report here.

IDDBA will be hosting a webinar with IRI and 210 Analytics to go over the report findings on Thursday, February 18th at 11:00 AM CST. Register here.

Review the entire COVID-19 Impact report library here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.