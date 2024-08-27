Mount Franklin Foods, LLC Acquires Assets of Stuffed Puffs, LLC

EL PASO, Texas — Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality branded, contract and private label confectionary, nuts, snacks, and foodservice products, announces it has acquired the assets from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Stuffed Puffs, LLC. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is effective immediately.

Stuffed Puffs, LLC, known for its innovative and proprietary technology for producing high-quality marshmallow products filled with milk chocolate and other ingredients, has garnered significant consumer attention and has been the leading driver of growth in its category since its launch in 2019. Founded by Michael Tierney, who has been the driving force behind the brand’s success, Stuffed Puffs also benefited from celebrity investors like Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello and his manager Moe Shalizi. Their reach and collaboration were pivotal in connecting the brand with a wide audience and helping to drive the brand’s success.

“As we continue to evolve our business, the acquisition of Stuffed Puffs represents a significant step in broadening our confectionery portfolio,” said Enrique Grajeda, CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. “We are excited to wed our strengths with those of Stuffed Puffs to deliver even more value and innovation to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to join the Mount Franklin Foods family,” said Michael Tierney, Founder & CEO of Stuffed Puffs. “With a shared vision for the future of Stuffed Puffs, our strategic alignment with Mount Franklin Foods, together with its scale and resources, will be a major unlock for us to accelerate our growth trajectory and innovation pipeline.”

Mount Franklin Foods serves the retail and foodservice industries, manufacturing a variety of high-quality candy, mint and nut products including gummies, jellies, mints, fruit snacks, nut, and snack mixes under well-recognized brands such as Azar Nut, Sunrise Confections and Hospitality Mints. In addition, Mount Franklin Foods has a large co-manufacturing and private label business supporting brands and retailers across the country. The acquisition aligns with Mount Franklin Foods’ strategic goal to diversify and expand its product offerings.

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints, culinary plant-based proteins, bake mixes, powdered beverages and ingredients headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers, and foodservice distributors through its various divisions and affiliate companies, including Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut, Hospitality Mints and Element Food Solutions. For more information, please visit www.mountfranklinfoods.com.