Mr. Tortilla Introduces New 60-Calorie Artisan Flavored Flour Tortillas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES — Mr. Tortilla, a family-owned business renowned for its health-conscious food products, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking 60-calorie artisan flavored flour tortillas. These innovative tortillas promise to transform the market with their exceptional taste and health benefits.

“Our new artisan flavored tortillas exemplify our dedication to using premium ingredients and small-batch production,” said Anthony Alcazar, President of Mr. Tortilla. “Low in sodium, made with avocado oil, and only 60 calories per tortilla—half the calories of leading brands—these flour tortillas are crafted to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.”

Mr. Tortilla has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation, offering a variety of low-carb, heart-healthy options that cater to diverse dietary needs. The brand holds the #1 rank on Amazon for tortillas and is a preferred choice for diabetics and health-conscious individuals.

The introduction of the new 60-calorie flour tortillas is set to further solidify Mr. Tortilla’s position as an industry leader. These tortillas will be available for purchase on Mr. Tortilla’s official website, Amazon, and through select retailers, including ASG. Distribution will be managed by C&S Wholesalers, Kehe, and other trusted partners.

“We are excited to collaborate with retailers and distribution partners to ensure these innovative products reach consumers nationwide,” added Alcazar. For more information about Mr. Tortilla and its new 60-calorie artisan flavored tortillas, visit www.mrtortilla.com or contact Anthony Alcazar at Anthony@mrtortilla.com.

About Mr. Tortilla:

Mr. Tortilla is a family-owned business based in San Fernando Valley with a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation. Known for its diverse range of health-conscious food products, Mr. Tortilla offers low-carb, heart-healthy options that cater to various dietary needs. With a strong reputation for excellence, Mr. Tortilla continues to lead the industry in providing nutritious and delicious tortilla products.