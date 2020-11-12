Mrs. Dunster’s Will Open $ 4.5-Million Bakery in Moncton, New Brunswick

SUSSEX, N.B. – It may be the middle of a pandemic, but growth has not stopped for Mrs. Dunster’s.

The company is expanding in a big way in Moncton, with a new bakery worth more than $4.5-million set to open in the Hub City later this year.

The new 37,000 square-foot bakery will open on St. George Boulevard, and will be the first bakery of its size built in Atlantic Canada since the company’s own 30,000-square-foot bakery was built in Sussex over two decades ago.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Huddle