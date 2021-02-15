Muncie Bakery Awarded for its Vegan ‘Sweet Treat’

Muncie, Ind. – In time for Valentine’s Day, PETA has scoured the country for the Top Vegan Sweet Treats—and local bakery Sea Salt & Cinnamon won a spot on the list for its rich, chocolate-drizzled peanut butter pie.

From cupcakes and pies to elaborate wedding cakes, all items from the bakery are 100% vegan. Sea Salt & Cinnamon also offers a special Valentine’s Day menu, including macarons, charcuterie, cookie-decorating kits, and cakes perfectly sized for two.

“Showing love to hens and cows this Valentine’s Day is as easy as peanut butter pie,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “All the bakeries on PETA’s list promise fewer broken hearts by offering these animal-friendly and cholesterol-free goodies.”

Vegan sweets are sweeter to animals: In the dairy industry, calves are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth, and in the egg industry, parts of chicks’ beaks are cut off with a hot blade when they’re just a few days old. Each person who goes vegan also reduces their risk of suffering from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer; dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint; and helps prevent future epidemics and pandemics—SARS, swine flu, bird flu, and COVID-19 all stemmed from confining and killing animals for food.

Other winners on PETA’s list include Dulce Vegan Bakery & Café in Atlanta, Quincy Bake Shop in Oklahoma City, and The Littlest Bake Shop in Kansas City, Missouri. Each eatery will receive a framed certificate from PETA, which offers free vegan Valentine’s Day dessert recipes on its website along with a selection of sweet gifts from the PETA Shop.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.