Naegele Bakery Systems Adds Masdac International’s Japanese Pancake Sandwich Machines to Equipment Portfolio

ALSIP, ILL. – Naegele Bakery Systems today announced the addition of Masdac International’s pancake sandwich machines to their portfolio of bakery equipment. The machines produce dorayaki, a popular Japanese handheld pancake sandwich that comes in both sweet and savory varieties.

“Consumers today are on the lookout for unique flavors from around the world,” said Ken Hagedorn, Naegele’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Dorayaki, which is very popular in Japan and Europe, is poised to become a sensation in the United States. We believe that these pancake sandwiches are the ideal offering for bakery producers that want to capitalize on consumers’ constant cravings for new, innovative products.”

A complete pancake sandwich production line consist of six sections:



Dough depositor — High-accuracy dosing system with a stainless steel double-jacket water-cooled hopper

Flipper station — Adjustable station for turning the pancakes

Aligning and reducing unit — Unit to control and correct positioning and reduce the number of pancakes per row

Filling depositor — High-accuracy dosing and depositing system with a stainless steel hopper

Heat print and sandwiching unit — Heat stamping unit to print logos or other characters onto the pancakes

Edge sealing unit — Seal blocks to press the top and bottom pancakes together

The equipment is highly flexible, capable of producing pancakes that are filled or unfilled, semi-sealed or fully-sealed, and decorated or undecorated. The machines are fully automated, have a touch screen for easy operation, and come in four sizes to meet the needs of bakeries with different throughput requirements:



850 pieces per hour

2,400 pieces per hour

6,000 pieces per hour

14,000 pieces per hour

They’re also available in gas or electric versions.

To learn more about what’s sure to be the next hot consumer trend in the bakery aisle, visit the Naegele website.

Masdac International also offers steam cake lines as well as other bakery equipment. For information on any of these products, contact the Naegele team.

About Naegele Bakery Systems

Since 1994, Naegele Bakery Systems has been a leader in providing equipment and technical support to the bakery industry. The company cooperates with world-class bakery equipment manufacturers to upgrade existing production lines as well as design new ones. Naegele offers complete technical support throughout the project cycle, from conception and equipment selection to successful implementation. To learn more, visit Naegele online or follow the company on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.