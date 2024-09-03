Natasha Chen Appointed President North America of Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut Group Bakery September 3, 2024

Chicago, IL, USA — Natasha Chen has been appointed President North America of the Barry Callebaut Group, effective September 16, 2024. She succeeds Ben De Schryver who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. 

In her new role, Ms. Chen will oversee Barry Callebaut’s North America business across the US, Mexico  and Canada. Ms. Chen will be reporting directly to CEO Peter Feld and will also join the company’s  Extended Leadership Team. 

An American national, Ms. Chen has a strong history of driving growth and providing excellent service  to her customers. She brings extensive US and international leadership experience in both B2B and  B2C environments. 

Most recently, she led the Global Healthcare division at Ecolab, the global B2B sustainability leader  specializing in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions. Prior to that, she spent over two  decades at consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive, where she occupied various business  management and marketing roles across three regions and different geographies. Ms. Chen holds an  MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. 

Group CEO Peter Feld commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Natasha to  Barry Callebaut. She is a skilled international leader with a deep understanding of the North  American market, digitalization and sustainability, which will be instrumental for us to create a more  impactful service for our North American customers. With her extensive experience in taking  customer focus to the next level and transforming businesses, Natasha will be invaluable as we strive  to create the best chocolate solutions and services for our customers. We would also like to thank Ben  for his extraordinary dedication and commitment over the past 25 years, including his three years of  service as our Group CFO. His contributions have significantly shaped our company’s history. We wish  him all the best in his future endeavors.” 

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com)

With annual sales of about CHF 8.5 billion in fiscal year 2022/23, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut  Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and  processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations  and compounds. The Group runs 66 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and  dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people. The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire  food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate,  such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering  to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and  the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable  chocolate the norm to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports  the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future. 

