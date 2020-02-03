National Confectioners Association Reveals America’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Chocolate Filling

WASHINGTON — Chocolate and candy are an iconic part of modern-day Valentine’s Day traditions. In fact, an overwhelming 87 percent of consumers across the country say they’re planning to celebrate the holiday by sharing a gift of chocolate or candy. But while many people enjoy a piece of chocolate from a heart-shaped box during the Valentine’s Day season, not every consumer approaches selection in the same way.

Just 50 percent of chocolate lovers use the “map” in a heart-shaped box of chocolates to find their favorites while 31 percent pick at random. The remainder bites the corner to determine the chocolate’s filling (13 percent) or pokes at the bottom of the piece of chocolate (6 percent) to determine its contents. When it comes to the most sought after filling, consumers largely chose caramel (32 percent), closely followed by nuts (24 percent) or a chocolate-based filling (21 percent).

“No matter your preference, sharing confectionery products on Valentine’s Day is a celebration of the power of chocolate and candy to bring people together,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “Gifting these treats on Valentine’s Day is as iconic and tied to this moment as the heart-shaped box that so often marks the season.”

As with past holiday seasons, the National Confectioners Association is providing fun facts and resources on Valentine’s Day Central as part of the confectionery industry’s commitment to helping people manage their sugar intake by providing consumers with smaller pack sizes, clear calorie labels and more information online.

For more information about chocolate and candy during Valentine’s Day, visit AlwaysATreat.com/ValentinesDay and follow NCA on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats. As the leading association for the U.S. confectionery industry, NCA helps ensure the public understands and appreciates the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a happy, balanced lifestyle. America’s chocolate and candy companies are committed to transparency, portion guidance, choice and consumer education. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.