BIG SANDY, MT. – March is National Nutrition Month and the perfect time to revisit the best sources of nutrition. Plant-based diets have gained popularity in recent years, not only for their health benefits, but also for their reduced environmental impact.

Any change in diet or eating habits, including incorporating more plant-based foods, can seem overwhelming at first, but it can also be quite approachable when you focus on simple shifts. Try to maintain a balance of cooked and raw vegetables and whole grains that provide nutrients needed to function properly and limit sugary and highly processed foods and beverages.

Swapping refined grains for more nutritious whole grains is one simple yet meaningful change you can make. KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat is an ancient grain that, in addition to being preserved from modification and always organically grown, can provide important nutrients like fiber, iron, B-vitamins, manganese, and selenium. Registered Dietitian Jessica Cording, MS, RD, said that, “As a nutrient-dense grain, KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat is an excellent way to ensure that you’re covering your bases when enjoyed as part of a balanced meal. It’s simple to prepare, easy to store, and is available all year long.”

Plant-based diets usually substitute meat-based proteins with foods such as chia seeds, tofu, quinoa, hemp seeds, and peanut butter powder, to mention a few. Here are six reasons why the highly nutritious, organic, and non-GMO grain, KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat should be a staple for every plant-based diet.

1. Uncooked KAMUT® Brand khorasan is an excellent source of protein with 13.5 grams per 1/2 cup (according to the USDA FoodData Central food nutrition database)

2. This ancient grain uncooked also provides 10.3 grams of fiber per ½ cup (according to the USDA FoodData Central food nutrition database), as well as essential vitamins and many minerals, especially selenium, zinc, and magnesium.

3. Many people that report sensitivities to modern wheat report that they can tolerate and enjoy KAMUT® wheat in a variety of products.

4. It’s great for baking bread and making the best veggie packed sandwiches and avocado toast, ever!

5. People who bake with KAMUT® Brand wheat all-purpose flour find that it has better absorption properties than regular flour, as well as good elasticity, and a sweet nutty-buttery taste.

6. There are so many different KAMUT® Brand wheat products on the market such as wheat berries, breakfast cereals, flatbreads, crackers, pasta, and bread it’s easy to add variety to any diet.

And, if you need more reasons:

 KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat is always organically grown using regenerative agricultural practices to keep the soil healthy and to help reduce environmental impact.

 It’s resiliency under drier conditions make it well suited to meet the needs of producing quality nutrition despite risks of climate change and greater scarcity of water resources.

About KAMUT® Brand Khorasan Wheat

From 36 kernels and legends of discovery in an Egyptian tomb, today KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat, an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® Brand, to never be hybridized or genetically modified, always organically grown, prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste and firm texture, can be found throughout the world in products including breads, pasta, pizza, cereals, snacks, pastries, crackers, beer, green foods, and cereal drinks.