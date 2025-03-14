National Survey Says 76% of Americans Plan to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Survey was Conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of S. Rosen’s Baking Company

CHICAGO — A new national survey reveals that 76% of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year, with the participation in the festivities stable from ages 18–54.

More than four in five Americans aged 18-54 (85%) plan to partake in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year, with a dip to 67% of those ages 55 – 64. Still, more than half of those aged 65+ (58%) report that they plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year.

Conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of S. Rosen’s Baking Company, the findings also highlight how people of all ages plan to embrace the holiday, from wearing green (48%) to visiting bars and restaurants (28%) and indulging in festive food like a corned beef sandwich (or a variety like a Reuben) (26%) and festive boozy beverages (23%).

“Whether Irish by heritage or just for the day, St. Patrick’s Day has a unique way of turning everyone a little Irish. This data suggests that St. Patrick’s Day resonates across all age groups,” said Stephanie Powell, S. Rosen’s recipe developer.

The survey also highlights key demographic trends:

Younger adults (18-34) have the highest planned celebration rate this year (88%, compared to 71% ages 35+), with some planning to celebrate by going to parades (24%), going to bars/restaurants/pubs (36%), and participating in local traditions (14%).

Men (32%) are more likely than women (24%) to visit bars or pubs, while women are more likely to wear green clothes and/or accessories (53% vs.744%) to celebrate this year.

“In Chicago, we don’t just celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—we go all in, from dyeing the river green to hosting one of the biggest parades in the country,” added Powell. “Seeing that so many people embrace festive sandwiches like corned beef on rye makes us proud to continue the tradition that Sam Rosen started in 1909.”

To inspire festive dining this holiday, S. Rosen’s Baking Company curated three new St. Patrick’s Day sandwich creations:

Chicago-style Corned Beef

Irish Cheesy Beef

One Pan Mini Reuben Sandwiches

For full recipes and more St. Patrick’s Day meal ideas, visit S. Rosen’s website.

For more information, visit www.srosens.com.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact, Carson Stoga Communications, patti@carsonstoga.com.