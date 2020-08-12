Nature’s Eats Unveils New Almond Flour Innovation

BOERNE, TEXAS – Nature’s Eats, a privately held, family-owned brand of Texas Star Nut & Food Company, today announced launch plans for a new almond flour that performs, bakes and rises similar to traditional all purpose flour. The advanced baking formulation will be a first of its kind on the market as demand for almond flour skyrockets and consumers seek healthier cooking options.

The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+, a proprietary blend of almond flour and other natural ingredients, will not only rise better than other almond flours it will be nutritionally superior to processed flours and can be easily substituted in existing recipes to bring a deliciously healthy taste and texture.

The launch is well timed as Future Market Insights (FMI) forecast the global almond flour market will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2029. The rise is credited to the fact that consumer interest in paleo, keto, and gluten-free diets and healthier food substitutes become mainstream.

The one to one almond flour mix is all natural, kosher-Star K certified and has an enhanced bake and rise formula which means no need for conversion tables as all ingredients are included and ready to use. Friendly for gluten, grain or wheat free diets, almond flour is also lower in carbs and higher in protein, which makes it a healthier choice. It can be used to make gluten free crackers, breads, cookies, donuts, or as a breading for vegetables and meats.

Almond flour has many well-being benefits and is full of vitamins and nutrients. It is rich in magnesium and Vitamin E, as well as manganese, copper, and phosphorus. One ounce of almond flour contains over 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, making it a great healthy alternative for baked goods.

“Nature’s Eats is committed to showcasing the benefits of nut flours in new and innovative ways,” said John Taylor, President and CEO for Nature’s Eats, “Our mission is to set a new standard for high-quality, delicious ingredients which enable consumers to practise healthier and more adventurous home cooking. The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+ will bring new life to baking by enhancing taste, usability, performance, versatility and product longevity. We’re excited to bring a key ingredient for innovative cooking to match market demand and expected growth.”

The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+ is low carb gluten-free, cholesterol free and keto and paleo friendly for special diets. The 16oz convenient re-closable bags will retail at the same great value to Nature’s Eats natural, flavorful nut flour product range which includes Pecan, Cashew and Walnut.

Nature’s Eats nut flour products are available nationwide through Amazon as well as in US mainstream and natural grocers. Retailers that have embraced Nature’s Eats include Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons and Harris Teeter amongst others. The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+ will be launched exclusively on Amazon in August 2020 with nationwide store availability in 2021.

About Nature’s Eats

The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+ is created by Nature’s Eats, a provider of naturally grown, premium grade nuts, snacks, oils and baking ingredients. Nature’s Eats, a brand of Texas Star Nut & Food Company, is based in Boerne, Texas. The family owned and operated company for over three generations is committed to providing natural, organic and minimally processed food by partnering with the best growers and farms. The full product range covers baking, produce, flours, snacks, oils and extracts, seed and grain, nut spreads, doughs and mixes. For more information on Nature’s Eats, please visit https://www.natureseats.com.