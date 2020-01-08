NCA Announces 2020 Future Leadership Class

WASHINGTON – The National Confectioners Association has announced the five young professionals for the 2020 Future Leadership Program, which is dedicated to helping young professionals across the confectionery industry access networking and professional development opportunities to grow their careers.

“The Future Leadership Program creates incredible opportunities for young people in the confectionery industry,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. “Our last class of Future Leaders was instrumental in laying out a plan for our industry’s collective future, and I am looking forward to seeing the innovative new ideas these young voices will bring to our industry.”

The 2020 class includes:

Lisa Eustic

Senior Marketing Director, The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc.

Senior Marketing Director, The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. Betsy Hritz

Regional Sales Manager – Vending, Military & Special Markets, Just Born Quality Confections

Liz Miller

Senior Marketing Manager, Divine Chocolate

Takuma Oka

Director of Sales, Morinaga America, Inc.

Mathew Rubinstein

Vice President, Billie-Ann Plastics Packaging Corp.

Launched in 2016, the Future Leadership Program provides support, education, access and opportunity to young professionals who wish to develop leadership skills and grow their careers in the confectionery industry. Future leaders will attend NCA’s State of the Industry Conference, the Sweets & Snacks Expo, NCA’s Summer Board & Leadership Strategy Meeting, the Washington Forum and the Candy Hall of Fame weekend. In addition to receiving educational and networking opportunities through the Future Leadership Program, participants will be matched with a highly-regarded industry leader who will serve as a formal mentor.

The application process for the 2021 class will open in the summer. Those interested in applying for the program or learning more about how to get involved as a young professional or as a mentor should visit the CandyUSA.com/FutureLeaders.

