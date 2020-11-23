NCA Releases Third COVID-19 Report Examining Seasonal Confectionery Trends

WASHINGTON – The National Confectioners Association announced today that the third report in its three-part series on COVID-19 confectionery shopping trends is now available. The report, titled Seasonal Confectionery Purchase Decisions: 2020, explores seasonal confectionery trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and rounds out the groundbreaking research series, which launched in October.

“Seasonal and holiday celebrations have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, reshaping shoppers’ engagement with seasonal confectionery,” NCA President & CEO John Downs said. “The insights unveiled in this report will help the confectionery industry address new holiday celebrations and traditions through merchandising and marketing that reflects these unusual times.”

The report combines shopper survey data and recent sales data to investigate shoppers’ new approaches to purchasing seasonal confectionery products during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing the latest shopper insights, the report highlights new confectionery purchasing patterns and usage occasions, including the rise of e-commerce for seasonal confectionery sales and seasonal confectionery’s heightened role as a source of holiday fun.

The full report is available to NCA member companies, Sweets & Snacks On Demand participants and select retail partners at CandyUSA.com/COVIDReports. An executive summary of the report is also available to the entire confectionery industry.

The first report, which focused on seasonal confectionery celebrations, and the second report, which focused on everyday confectionery sales and shopper behavior, can also be viewed by NCA member companies, Sweets & Snacks On Demand participants and select retailers at CandyUSA.com/COVIDReports.

###

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.