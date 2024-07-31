NCA Statement On George Washington University Study On Chocolate And Cocoa

WASHINGTON — In response to a George Washington University study on chocolate and cocoa published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal, the National Confectioners Association issued the following statement:

NCA STATEMENT

“Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible.”

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

NCA’s Your Chocolate, Your Questions: Lead & Cadmium One-Pager – This resource is intended to provide additional context and can be published / linked to directly.

On the study’s conclusions and chocolate consumption: The GWU study concludes that “…if contaminated products as a whole are consumed in small amounts and infrequently by most, these contaminants may not be a public health concern…” Chocolate and cocoa products fit this description, according to the FDA (see below). Consumers understand that chocolate and candy are occasional treats and not center-of-the-plate foods. According to the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

What the FDA said: “While the presence of cadmium and lead in chocolate has been the subject of considerable media attention, experts from around the world have found that chocolate is a minor source of exposure to these contaminants internationally.” Source: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/67265fe2/G9frBpzhiE_Pt7Bgm002Ng?u=https://www.consumerreports.org/health/food-safety/a-third-of-chocolate-products-are-high-in-heavy-metals-a4844566398/

On our California Proposition 65 settlement and the expert investigation/final report: In 2018, the chocolate and cocoa industry agreed to a Consent Judgment in California. The Superior Court of the State of California, San Francisco County granted a motion to enter the Consent Judgment on February 14, 2018, which remains in effect. The Consent Judgment established concentration levels for both lead and cadmium that supersede the OEHHA MADLs for cocoa and chocolate products. In August 2022, we released with As You Sow a three-year study on this subject. The full report and our joint reaction can be found here: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/c1571cea/HJiMoBsKCEW–kya_t9xNw?u=https://candyusa.com/news/research-reveals-ways-lead-and-cadmium-in-chocolate-may-be-reduced/

