Nestlé Professional and Dawn Foods Announce Long-Term Co-Branding Cooperation in Sweet Bakery in the EMENA Region

Vevey/Amstelveen – Nestlé Professional® and Dawn Foods have signed a long-term contract for co-branding cooperation in the EMENA Region (Europe, Middle East & North Africa), partnering in product innovation for a range of sweet bakery products, starting with muffins and cookies.

Dawn Foods will create unique recipes and a range of high-quality bakery products, made with ingredients from Nestlé. Both companies see this partnership as a good opportunity to link Nestlé’s most loved confectionery branded ingredients with the top-quality ingredients of Dawn Foods.

“We are delighted about this partnership with Dawn Foods, which will allow us to bring to our consumers new innovative experiences with our confectionery brands. We selected Dawn Foods as our EMENA partner because of the high quality of their bakery products, their capability to convey our brands experiences to the consumers, and their leading position in the sweet bakery industry”, says Vincent de Clippele, Head of Nestlé Professional EMENA.

The first product launched will be a soft and delicious top-quality muffin with the great KITKAT® ingredients taste, filled with milk chocolate and richly covered with KITKAT® topping. To make them instantly recognizable to consumers, the muffins are wrapped in branded “Made with KITKAT®” cups and will be supported with in-store promotional materials.

“The muffin made with KITKAT® is the result of Dawn Foods’ market leadership in American pastry and the strengths of Nestlé’s confectionary brands which gives the unique KITKAT® product taste experience. Dawn Foods and Nestle Professional® have agreed a long-term commitment to co-design new bakery products that carry the essence of the brand by combining state of the art bakery mixes with the best branded ingredients”, says Steven Verweij, President, Europe & AMEAP, Dawn Foods.

The co-branded products will be available for bakery channels, quick service restaurants and other locations across Europe, Middle East & North Africa regions.

About Nestlé Professional®

Nestlé Professional® is the global leader in branded hot and cold beverage and food solutions. The team of Nestlé Professional® is passionate about serving the out of home industry and “Making More Possible” for their foodservice partners by leveraging a unique global reach, bringing knowledge and customized solutions to help customers, delight their consumers.

About Dawn Foods

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 4,000 Team Members globally. For 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward.