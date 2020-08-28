New Atlanta-based Coffee Café Bakery Production Facility to Supply Southeast Dunkin’ Restaurants

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Coffee Café Bakery, a subsidiary of a ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group (CFG) partnership, will invest nearly $10 million in building a state-of-the-art production facility in Fulton County, which will supply goods to Dunkin’ restaurants across the metro Atlanta area. This project will create up to 70 new jobs.

“It’s a pleasure to see family-owned businesses like ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group continue to expand across Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Both of these companies embody the ‘American Dream,’ and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this new venture creates for hardworking Georgians in Fulton County.”

CFG, a Georgia Minority Business Award recipient, was established in 1989 by a former hourly Taco Bell employee. Today, this family-owned and operated enterprise includes more than 75 restaurants under their umbrella, such as Checkers, Popeyes, TGI Friday’s, Church’s Chicken, Dunkin’ Brands, and Take 5 franchises. CFG partner ZSC Enterprises is one of the fastest-growing Dunkin’ franchisees in Georgia.

With control of just under 50 Dunkin’ restaurants in the Atlanta area, CFG and ZSC are expanding to ensure their restaurants and the broader Atlanta market will have an ample supply of baked goods as Dunkin’ continues growing across the state.

“Our group is excited to undertake this project in our hometown of Atlanta and partner with the Georgia Department of Economic Development to bring new jobs to one of the state’s opportunity zones,” said Shams Charania, chief people officer for ZSC Enterprises.

Coffee Café Bakery’s new 31,150-square-foot facility will include high-tech production lines and equipment used for mixing, frying, glazing, and finishing baked goods, including the brand’s signature ‘donuts.’ There are only about 100 of these production facilities nationwide, and the new facility will be located at Browns Mill Road Southeast in Atlanta, in one of the state’s Federal Qualified Opportunity Zones. Strategically positioned in Fulton County, this food production plant will supply baked goods to more than 150 regional Dunkin’ eateries.

Coffee Café Bakery will be hiring for jobs in baked goods manufacturing, sanitization, and transportation. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Coffee Café Bakery may visit http://www.zscenterprises.com for additional information.

“Now more than ever, it is important that our Administration remains committed to creating economic mobility for our residents. This $10 million investment in manufacturing in Southwest Atlanta will provide much-needed middle-wage job opportunities for local residents,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group for your commitment to investing and growing in our community.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Coffee Café Bakery as the latest addition to our region’s formidable foods industry, and I congratulate their decision to invest in Fulton County,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Their planned, state-of-the-art facility will strengthen supply chains to Dunkin’ restaurants and create critical employment in one of our state’s Federal Opportunity Zones.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“Thanks to our workforce and unmatched logistics network, Georgia is a national leader in the food industry, and we are pleased that we are adding Dunkin’-supplier Coffee Café Bakery’s production facility to this distinguished group,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’d like to thank all of our economic development partners involved in bringing this investment to our state.”

About Coffee Café Bakery

Coffee Café Bakery, a subsidiary of a ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group (CFG) partnership, is dedicated to providing high-quality donuts and bakery products to Dunkin’ restaurants that meet or exceed Dunkin’ brand standards at the lowest sustainable cost.