New Bimbo Facility Bringing Dozens of Jobs to Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A new food processing plant is coming to Lowndes County and is bringing 74 jobs with it, the governor announced Tuesday.

Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of the Mexican company Grupo Bimbo, is investing more than $25 million in the new plant, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

Bimbo QSR produces hot dog, hamburger and sandwich buns for fast-food restaurants, and has 37 bakeries in more than 21 companies, according to the governor’s office.

