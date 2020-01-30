New Co-Chairs Announced For ABAs NextGenBaker

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to announce that Kelly Mariotti, Director of Talent Management at Weston Foods, and Campbell Williams, Co-President at B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products, will serve as the 2020-2022 Co-Chairs of ABA’s NextGenBaker Professionals Group. They succeed outgoing co-chairs Brent Bradshaw of Flowers Foods and Brandon Woods of AMF Bakery Systems.

“Kelly and Campbell are following in the footsteps of the exceptional leadership of Brent and Brandon, and I have the utmost confidence that they will not only meet, but exceed our expectations,” said ABA Chair, Erin Sharp. “NextGenBaker is an excellent resource that continues to evolve to offer our industry’s rising leaders professional development programming they won’t find anywhere else.”

“Working with energized and driven co-chairs like Brent and Brandon has been an honor,” said Christina Donnelly, NextGenBaker Staff Liaison. “That enthusiasm continues with incoming co-chairs Kelly and Campbell who have already hit the ground running and are committed to delivering a valuable and strategically-focused leadership development forum for the industry.”

