New Corbion Solution Helps Manufacturers Cut Costs, Reducing Fats & Oils in Baked Goods

Vantage 2060 enables the creation of products with broader consumer appeal while reducing the impact of raw material pricing volatility in a dynamic global marketplace.

Leading global ingredient supplier Corbion is bringing an innovative enzyme-based solution, called Vantage 2060, to the baking industry to help bakers deliver consistently high-quality baked products while enabling formulation flexibility. The new offering makes it possible to reduce oils and hard fats by up to 60 percent, and reduce or eliminate mono- and diglycerides, thereby lowering bakers’ exposure to volatile raw material pricing.

“Our customers deal with so many changing factors, but consumers still expect consistent, quality products that taste fresh and delicious,” said Abby Ceule, Senior Director, Functional Systems at Corbion. “As ingredient suppliers, our job is to help customers pivot effectively and efficiently to those changes. Vantage 2060 is a great example of that; it provides bakers the flexibility to produce baked goods without traditional emulsifier systems and still achieve consistent results in bread, bun and sweet good applications.”

Vantage 2060 allows commercial bakers to cut hard fats, oils, and emulsifiers while still delivering important characteristics such as softness, fine crumb structure, loaf volume, stackability and sliceability.

“At the end of the day, consumers don’t want the quality of their favorite baked goods to change, but the world in which our customers create those products changes constantly,” Ms. Ceule added. “Our team at Corbion keeps innovating in order to help our customers deliver consistency in spite of that.”

