New COVID-19 Impact Report from IDDBA

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) published their latest COVID-19 Impact industry research report.

While Independence Day week is a big one for the grocery channel every year, and 2020 was no exception. In addition to the holiday demand, many states re-instated social distancing measures. Pandemic-affected holidays to date have seen extremely strong sales results. While robust, gains for Independence Day were nothing like those seen for Father’s Day or Mother’s Day. Wave 14 of the IRI shopper surveys shows that consumer concern over COVID-19 is rebounding as cases rise around the country. Thirty-eight percent now say they are more concerned than they were last week and 41% of Americans are bracing for longer duration.

