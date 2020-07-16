New COVID-19 Impact Report from IDDBA

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli July 16, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) published their latest COVID-19 Impact industry research report.

While Independence Day week is a big one for the grocery channel every year, and 2020 was no exception. In addition to the holiday demand, many states re-instated social distancing measures. Pandemic-affected holidays to date have seen extremely strong sales results. While robust, gains for Independence Day were nothing like those seen for Father’s Day or Mother’s Day. Wave 14 of the IRI shopper surveys shows that consumer concern over COVID-19 is rebounding as cases rise around the country. Thirty-eight percent now say they are more concerned than they were last week and 41% of Americans are bracing for longer duration.

Access the full report here.

Review IDDBA’s COVID-19 Impact report library here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

Related Articles

Bakery

Engage With Industry Leaders and Professionals at IDDBA 19

April 1, 2019 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association™

Kevin Ryan, Christina Tosi, Seth Godin, Barb Stuckey, and IDDBA’s own Mike Eardley and Rick Findlay will all make a debut at IDDBA 19 during our General Session. Interested in learning how to take your career and skills to the next level? Want to motivate, inform, and challenge your team to increase performance? Looking for ways to expand your brand while staying ahead of industry trends?