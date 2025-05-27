New Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes are a Big Win for In-Store Bakeries

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, the leading maker of frozen baked goods, is making a big move in the mini dessert category with its launch of Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes. Now available for grocery in-store bakeries nationwide, these perfectly portioned desserts come in three decadent flavors that are too good to share – but you can if you’re willing!

Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes are available in three top-selling flavors:1

– A graham crumb crust is the base of this smooth and creamy cheesecake, topped with salted caramel and brownie pieces. Strawberry-Topped Mini Cheesecake – Real strawberry topping crowns this smooth and creamy cheesecake with a graham crumb crust.

“Our new Mini Cheesecakes are among our most indulgent innovations yet, featuring a lineup of popular flavors that appeal to today’s consumers,” said Kari Manze, marketing director, in-store bakery, at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. “Made with premium, quality ingredients like whole milk and real cream cheese, these single-serve desserts make it easy for busy shoppers to treat themselves anywhere, anytime.”

With snacking playing a big role in consumers’ lives, more shoppers are embracing the “little treats” trend – taking time to enjoy small indulgences. According to Datassential, 89% of consumers indulge in small treats weekly, and younger generations show a strong preference for single-serve and grab-and-go items, as noted by The Food Industry Association.

The brand is leaning into this love for small indulgences with a campaign that’s just as cool as its cheesecakes. The “Whole Lotta Personality” campaign features the single-serve cheesecakes as a cast of irresistible characters that are full of attitude and flavor. Some of its spirited marketing materials pose the question, “Why be humble when you’re this rich?” – a nod to the playfulness of these sweet treats.

Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes are available for grocery retailers in a 16-count case.

For more information on Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes, visit www.wholelottapersonality.com.

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is a leading maker of frozen bakery and dessert products headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace with bakeries in Michigan, North Carolina, Washington and Massachusetts. The company’s premier brands include Sara Lee®, Cyrus O’Leary’s®, Van’s®, Chef Pierre®, Bistro® Collection and Superior on Main®. Each day, the company pursues its vision of becoming the world’s most beloved bakery by creating irresistible foods, growing with our customers, and delivering value for all. For more information, visit www.saraleefrozenbakery.com.

About Cyrus O’Leary’s®:

Cyrus O’Leary’s® bakes a wide variety of delicious fruit, cream, single-serve and seasonal pies and cheesecakes. The company takes pride in its heritage, with its roots in serving fresh pies in its restaurant, then opening an offsite commercial bakery in 1987 with direct-store-delivery of fresh baked pies throughout the Pacific Northwest, and now with frozen pie and cheesecake distribution across all 50 states and into Canada. Cyrus O’Leary’s provides Sara Lee Frozen Bakery with its first West Coast manufacturing facility. For more information, visit www.cyruspies.com.

1 Plain, strawberry and caramel are the highest-selling mini cheesecake flavors in the U.S., according to NielsenIQ RMS data (6/15/24).