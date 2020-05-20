New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report Available

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli May 20, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that May saw more states re-opening restaurant dine-in facilities but with limited space and consumer media coverage of the ongoing meat supply issues drove many people to the store to stock up once more. During the second week of May, patterns continued to reflect changes in trips, times, days, product, brand choices and buying at different stores. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, gained 17.5%.

Access the latest report here.

View the previous COVID-19 Impact reports released by IDDBA here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

