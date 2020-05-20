New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report Available

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that May saw more states re-opening restaurant dine-in facilities but with limited space and consumer media coverage of the ongoing meat supply issues drove many people to the store to stock up once more. During the second week of May, patterns continued to reflect changes in trips, times, days, product, brand choices and buying at different stores. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, gained 17.5%.

