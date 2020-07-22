New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli July 22, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report shows that various market developments resulted in improved sales growth for many departments during the second week of July versus year ago, including total store (+10.7%), total center store (+12.9%) and the fresh perimeter (+12.0%). Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $287 million. Sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat increased to +9.2%. Deli prepared food sales continued to recover from March and April when sales were down more than 40% versus last year’s levels. Four areas in the fresh bakery saw sales gains, including cakes, cookies, bread and croissants.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

