New Possibilities for Organic Coloring Foods: GNT Adds Powders to its EXBERRY Organics Range

GNT has expanded its selection of EXBERRY® Organics Coloring Foods with a new range of powder products for dry applications.

Based on the concept of coloring food with food, EXBERRY® Organics are created from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using traditional physical processing methods. They are certified organic in accordance with EU regulations and qualify for clean and clear label declarations.

The new EXBERRY® Organics powders include yellow, red, pink, purple, and blue shades and have been specifically developed to deliver optimal performance in dry applications such as instant beverages, seasonings, and cake mixes.

They are available in addition to the existing EXBERRY® Organics liquid-based range, which features yellow, orange, red, pink, purple, blue, and green options. EXBERRY® liquids typically provide the ideal solution for applications including beverages, confectionery, and dairy.

Maartje Hendrickx, Market Development Manager at GNT, said: “With health and environmental concerns becoming increasingly important to shoppers, global demand for organic food and drink is on the rise. EXBERRY® Organics are clean-label color concentrates that enable brands to create products that are both organic and visually appealing. With the launch of our new powders, it’s now possible to use EXBERRY® Organics to achieve vibrant shades in almost any food and beverage application.”

For more information on EXBERRY® Coloring Foods, visit: www.exberry.com

About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is the global market leader in Coloring Foods – plant-based concentrates manufactured from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using only gentle physical methods such as chopping, boiling, and filtering. EXBERRY® is synonymous with high-performance color solutions based on the most natural concept of coloring food with food. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades. It is suitable for practically all food and drink, including confectionery, dairy and bakery products, soft and alcoholic beverages, and savory applications. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their ease of use, brilliance, performance, and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain, which ensures full traceability, price, and stock stability. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher by ensuring EXBERRY® Coloring Foods deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. In applying EXBERRY® products, manufacturers are assured to receive highly professional support ranging from strategic product development to production integration and regulatory advice. EXBERRY® is the favored color solution used by more than 2,000 food and beverage companies including the leading food and beverage producers in the world.

About GNT

​The GNT Group is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of specialized, future-proof products from only natural ingredients. It is internationally renowned for its EXBERRY® portfolio, the leading global brand in Coloring Foods. Founded in 1978, the company offers unparalleled agricultural competence combined with first-rate process-engineering expertise. GNT delivers a full range of color concentrates sourced exclusively from edible fruits, vegetable, and plants. Sustainability is a key priority for GNT and the company has set a series of ambitious targets for 2030 to optimize its environmental and social impacts. The company is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, and has global reach with customers in 75 countries and offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.