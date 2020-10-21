New Technologies Address Key Baking Challenges

A range of new technologies can help overcome some of the wholesale baking industry’s biggest challenges, including on the manufacturing side, as long as strategies are based on informed decisions.

That is the take from two experts on this topic — Dan van der Have, Managing Director, Accenture, and Akeem Babatunde, Director of Continuous Improvement Manufacturing, Kroger.

Those executives — who spoke on American Bakers Association’s podcast Bake to the Future — said the importance of making smart decisions is even greater in the wake of the pandemic, as more companies consider investing in emerging technologies. Key use cases range from food safety to equipment maintenance.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association