New to HACCP? Discover the 12 Steps to HACCP Defined by the Codex Alimentarius

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) is a systematic preventive approach to food safety that provides a methodology to identify, evaluate, and minimize or control hazards. The goal of a HACCP plan is to prevent, eliminate or reduce hazards to an acceptable level, therefore, food safety companies need to address, at least, three key important factors: secure a strong commitment from the management team, ensure all members of the HACCP team are familiar with the methodology, which includes 5 preliminary steps and 7 principles, and train all personnel.

But be aware that having worked in the food industry for many years does not automatically qualify you as a HACCP expert or even as a trained member of the team. As a management system that addresses food safety by evaluating and minimizing or controlling biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement, and handling, to manufacturing, and its distribution, you must know the HACCP principles and be HACCP trained to join this team.

As society evolved and powerful communication tools such as the internet and social media became available, consumers turned more demanding and unyielding when choosing products. Today, negative publicity such as recalls is widely advertised around the world, so anyone can find out about them. Hence, having a strong HACCP program in place to help you protect your business, your reputation, and the safety of your food products is essential.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International