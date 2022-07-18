NEXUS – Powered by BEMA

Convention 2022 attendees were the first to learn about BEMA’s newest meeting offering – NEXUS. The new event will take place September 25-28, 2023, at the Dallas Omni Convention Center.

The four days dedicated to the business of baking will be where employees from all levels of their organization and leaders come together to learn about trends that are impacting the industry in an atmosphere of collaboration.

NEXUS Lineup

Spark sessions – team-to-team meetings where bakers and suppliers engage Ignite education – new, relevant education topics informed by analysts and experts Heart of BEMA – a place for change-making and innovation where companies and their teams can share and collaborate

An initiative of Tim Cook, BEMA’s Chairman of the Board, NEXUS will further extend the relevancies BEMA currently provides to the industry – now and in the future. The event will take place during the off years of IBIE.

Learn More About NEXUS

To learn more about NEXUS, where the business of baking gets accomplished, please contact Emily Bowers, Vice President, Education & Operations, ebowers@bema.org or visit https://www.bema.org/nexus/

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.