NJ Finally Legalizes Baking from Home for Sale

Baking at home seems like it would be a fairly reasonable thing to do — However, until now, baking home goods for SALE was illegal in New Jersey.

After more than nearly a decade of legislature tug-of-war, New Jersey finally lifted its ban on selling home-baked goods. At one time, we were the only state in the nation that made it illegal to open a business selling homemade cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. If you had, it could run you a fine of $1,000.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New Jersey News Network