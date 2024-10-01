No More ‘Sell By’ Stickers. California Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Standardizing Food Package Labels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When does that food actually expire? We’ll soon know.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend signed Assembly Bill 660 into law, which standardizes food package labeling.

It will have to read either “best if used by” to denote peak product freshness or “use by” to denote when a food product is no longer safe to eat.

The law also bans retailers from using public-facing “sell by” stickers that simply denotes when stock should be rotated and which can confuse some consumers.

“Having to wonder whether our food is still good is an issue that we all have struggled with,” said bill author Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Ventura, in a statement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: North Bay Business Journal