Nonni’s Foods Selects IRI as New Insights Partner

CHICAGO–IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that Nonni’s Foods, North America’s leading artisan baker, has selected IRI as its market measurement and consumer insights partner. Nonni’s is leveraging IRI’s Unify® platform’s visualization and automation features, which have been tailored specifically for IRI’s midmarket clients, to unlock additional efficiency, speed to insights and opportunity sizing.

“We are very excited to be launching this new partnership with IRI, which offers uniquely tailored solutions to help businesses like ours drive growth,” stated Mark Kleinman, Nonni’s chief executive officer. “The combination of IRI’s collaborative, solutions-focused approach and industry-leading technology, makes IRI the perfect partner for Nonni’s. The IRI Unify platform, which integrates multiple data sources, will efficiently enable identification of insights and growth opportunities.”

“IRI’s personalized approach to building successful, long-term insights partnerships with midmarket clients is matched by our dynamic technology that can be adapted to fit evolving needs as organizations grow,” commented Robert Porod, executive vice president of Mid-Market National for IRI. “We look forward to working closely with the Nonni’s team on their customized platform and supporting them in identifying and capitalizing on untapped opportunities for growth.”

Unify, IRI’s visualization platform, improves return on investment for CPG manufacturers and retailers of all sizes by providing speed to insights and integrating multiple, disparate data sources. It offers a single access point to all IRI Liquid Data® solutions, which aggregate and visualize point-of-sale and deidentified consumer panel data to provide a holistic view of consumer trends and purchase behavior in real time.

For more information on IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small and midsize brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.

About Nonni’s

Nonni’s Foods LLC is a leading artisan baking company with a devotion to delighting consumers with its premium-quality baked goods. Founded in 1988, the artisan bakery was launched with the inspiration and family recipes traced back to Lucca, Italy. Nonni’s continues to provide delicious delights made with the highest-quality ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Nonni’s products include Nonni’s Biscotti and THINaddictives. Nonni’s Biscotti is the No. 1-selling biscotti in the United States.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.IRIworldwide.com.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small to midsize manufacturers. Regardless of company size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace. For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small and midsized brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.