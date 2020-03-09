Norwich Bakery Receives Funding to Expand

A more than $1.9 million repayable contribution was just awarded to a Norwich business to help the company expand and create an expected 17 new jobs.

Schep’s Bakeries Ltd., a family-owned manufacturer, received the money as part of an ongoing effort to increase production.

“This investment supports a company that is embracing growth to diversify and meet growing demand while also strengthening the local supply chain and creating jobs here in Norwich,” London West MP Kate Young, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of economic development and official languages, said in a release.

